Asset Entities Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ASST)

Asset Entities’ (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 2nd. Asset Entities had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Asset Entities Price Performance

Shares of ASST stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50. Asset Entities has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asset Entities stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of Asset Entities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Asset Entities Company Profile

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It also designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Asset Entities Inc is a subsidiary of Asset Entities Holdings, Llc.

