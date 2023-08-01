Assertio (ASRT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Assertio to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Assertio had a net margin of 59.86% and a return on equity of 52.50%. The company had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.78 million. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASRT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 1,400,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,060. Assertio has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

ASRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Assertio from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Assertio from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. BWS Financial increased their price target on Assertio from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other Assertio news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $651,787.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Assertio news, Director Heather L. Mason sold 89,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $651,787.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Tyree sold 43,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $258,858.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 341,007 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Assertio during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Assertio by 1,096.3% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 147,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

