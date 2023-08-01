Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 156,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Up 2.8 %

AWH stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,945. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.91. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($10.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

In other news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 181,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler purchased 181,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,180,054. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicole Sandford purchased 12,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,665 shares in the company, valued at $535,966.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 199,514 shares of company stock valued at $570,452. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Aspira Women’s Health

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.