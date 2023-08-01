ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Down 10.0% in July

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ASM International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $475.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.69. ASM International has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $483.13.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $2.2659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ASM International

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ASM International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.