Ashford (AINC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. On average, analysts expect Ashford to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ashford Stock Performance

AINC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 28,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

