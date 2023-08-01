Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARKR opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Ark Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.