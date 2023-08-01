Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,701,400 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 1,884,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATZAF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 8,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.08. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $41.10.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.