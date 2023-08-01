Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arisz Acquisition Stock Performance

Arisz Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. Arisz Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.10.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.