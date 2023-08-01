Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.7 days.
Argosy Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARYMF remained flat at C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,078. Argosy Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35.
Argosy Minerals Company Profile
