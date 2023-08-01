Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Short Interest Update

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,800 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the June 30th total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 43.7 days.

Argosy Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARYMF remained flat at C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,078. Argosy Minerals has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35.

Argosy Minerals Company Profile

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Argentina and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

