Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $103.28 and last traded at $103.22, with a volume of 931060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.22.

The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.60.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $4,372,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,944,654 shares in the company, valued at $829,470,136.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,421,576 shares of company stock valued at $469,241,265 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

