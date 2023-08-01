Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.19

Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.19 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 3826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ares Acquisition Co. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Ares Acquisition Co. II

(Get Free Report)

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.