Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

Shares of ASC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. 679,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,122. The stock has a market cap of $581.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.27 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 44.35% and a net margin of 37.86%. Equities analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 48.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

