ARC Resources (ARX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect ARC Resources to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 46.72%.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE ARX traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.74. 1,384,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,012. The company has a market cap of C$12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.34 and a twelve month high of C$20.49.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARX. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ARC Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.23.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.