Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBEW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. 1,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33. Arbe Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.92.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

