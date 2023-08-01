Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 13.1% in July

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ APVO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 196,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. Research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

See Also

