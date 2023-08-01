Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AAPL. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $193.60.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $195.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,616,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,878,371. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.40. Apple has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $198.23.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 106,169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 228,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 53,182 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.