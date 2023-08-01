Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.60.

Apple Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Apple stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.01. 14,407,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,857,449. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.40. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

