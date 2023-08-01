APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 9,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 54.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,475 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in shares of APA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after acquiring an additional 777,722 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 9.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 440,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,669,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.89.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that APA will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

