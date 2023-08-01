AON’s (AON) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $352.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AON. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $341.55.

Get AON alerts:

AON Trading Up 0.1 %

AON stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.89. 303,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,407. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. AON has a 52-week low of $266.35 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.81 and its 200-day moving average is $320.61.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.