ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in July

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,275,300 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 5,038,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 190.0 days.

ANZGF stock remained flat at $16.38 during midday trading on Tuesday. ANZ Group has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ANZ Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

