Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.74. The company had a trading volume of 486,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,151. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 2.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 34.36%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

