Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.16 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANIK traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,453. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

