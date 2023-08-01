Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.00

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.46), with a volume of 7511 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.20 ($0.46).

Angling Direct Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of £27.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Angling Direct news, insider Nicola (Nicki) Murphy bought 17,692 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £4,953.76 ($6,359.94). 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Angling Direct

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, buckets and riddles, carp essentials, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

