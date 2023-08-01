Analyzing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.8% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clikia and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clikia N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -5.27% -19.63% -13.23%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Clikia has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Clikia and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 0 2 2 0 2.50

EverQuote has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.95%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Clikia.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clikia and EverQuote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A EverQuote $404.13 million 0.54 -$24.42 million ($0.66) -10.23

Clikia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EverQuote.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

