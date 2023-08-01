AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 18018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.97.

Get AnalytixInsight alerts:

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter. AnalytixInsight had a negative net margin of 243.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.72%.

About AnalytixInsight

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.