Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 1st (ALL, ANET, ANNX, ARLP, ASC, BCOV, BHE, BMEA, BMRN, CDTX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 1st:

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $117.00 price target on the stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $120.00 price target on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $133.00 price target on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $420.00 price target on the stock.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $7.50 price target on the stock.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

