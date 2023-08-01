Analysts Set Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Target Price at GBX 3,902.86

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,902.86 ($50.11).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.35) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($50.33) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($55.21) to GBX 4,400 ($56.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.35) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($42.00), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($224,925.87). 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whitbread Stock Performance

About Whitbread

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,481 ($44.69) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,359.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,173.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of £6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,481.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.83) and a one year high of GBX 3,517 ($45.15).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

