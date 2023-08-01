Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT at $17.39

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.39.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEB. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,767,309.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 429.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -14.81%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

