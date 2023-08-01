Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $14.71

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $114,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,660,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,061,642 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,360 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2,804.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,235,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,854,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

