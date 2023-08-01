Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price at $14.71

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.62.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
In related news, Director Logan Green sold 21,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $169,364.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 474,344 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LYFT opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $21.52.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.87 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 151.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
