Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 153.68% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The company had revenue of $86.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.14 million. On average, analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 3,371,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,428. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $81,291.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,588.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $144,027.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 815,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,545.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,420 shares of company stock worth $770,193. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16,809.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $129,000.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

