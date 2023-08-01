Amgen Price Tops $0.60 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a total market capitalization of $109.50 million and approximately $45.60 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amgen

Amgen launched on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.53992426 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $189.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

