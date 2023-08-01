American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get American Express alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in American Express by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $168.88 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

About American Express

(Get Free Report

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.