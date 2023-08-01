American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Position Lowered by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $25,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,409,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,500. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.