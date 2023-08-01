American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up to $14.05

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.05, but opened at $14.67. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 910,685 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Trading Up 4.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.