American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SDSI)

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2021 per share on Friday, August 4th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDSI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.35. 4,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.68% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

