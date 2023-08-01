Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550.00 million-$580.00 million. Ameresco also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.80-$1.90 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRC. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.31.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco Stock Performance

Ameresco stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.19. The stock had a trading volume of 380,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,077. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.