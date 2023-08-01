Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ameren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $85.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 36,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total transaction of $3,042,747.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,750,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $249,849.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 35.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 0.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

