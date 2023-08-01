AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the June 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AMC Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,289. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $543.22 million, a P/E ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 1.19. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. AMC Networks had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

