Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Short Interest Update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 30th total of 13,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.74.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 16,885,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,317,990. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ambev by 8.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 29.8% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 8,580 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 661,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 46.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 84,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 4.3% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 289,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

(Get Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.