Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $142.00 to $176.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.09. 26,343,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,598,523. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 314.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,126,865. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

