Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.89-$5.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.89-5.03 EPS.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.6 %

MO stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,984,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6,685.8% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,044,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,316,000 after purchasing an additional 432,561 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

