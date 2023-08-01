AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$31.50.

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA remained flat at C$26.03 on Monday. 131,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,560. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$21.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.32. The company has a market cap of C$7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.71.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.27 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.9401645 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

