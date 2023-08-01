AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATGFF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday.
AltaGas Trading Up 0.8 %
AltaGas stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.74. 836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,124. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64.
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
