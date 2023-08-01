AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,449,800 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 3,707,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 734.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATGFF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday.

AltaGas Stock Performance

ATGFF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,124. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

