ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 136,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 60,025 shares.The stock last traded at $51.44 and had previously closed at $51.82.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.07. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

