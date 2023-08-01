Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 18515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 251.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

