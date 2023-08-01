Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.00

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 18515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.97.
Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
