AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,232,000 after purchasing an additional 286,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,551,000 after purchasing an additional 888,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.1 %

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. 765,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $84.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.59%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

