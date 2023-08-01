AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Universal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,957,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,907,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,869,000 after buying an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Universal by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Universal by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 3,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Universal Trading Down 0.4 %
Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $693.98 million for the quarter.
Universal Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Universal
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
