AlphaMark Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,425 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Masco by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Masco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.09. 474,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,151. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,151 shares of company stock valued at $16,606,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

