AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,485,582,000 after acquiring an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after acquiring an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,644,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $447,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,169 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $326,045,000 after purchasing an additional 971,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,596.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $151.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

VMW traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.31. The stock had a trading volume of 491,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,354. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average of $129.46.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.06). VMware had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 162.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

